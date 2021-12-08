Candlelight vigil for woman killed in murder-suicide

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The friends and family of Dahlia Guadalupe Maldonado are heartbroken as they offer a tribute to her memory.

Flowers, candles and balloons were set up on Rosario and Canada Avenue where last week’s tragedy took place.

Kharim Maldonado, Dahlia’s younger sister says she is devastated over the loss of her sister.

Friends and family members are watching over the 27-year-old’s children as she watched over from heaven.

Her life was tragically cut short last Friday when Laredo Police found her body on the street.

Pablo Quiroz was with his wife and son in her vehicle when she was attacked. He attempted to retrieve a firearm, but by the time he returned to the scene it was too late.

Quiroz says a man got out of his truck and after the first sight of attack and aggression, and they have no idea who he was or what he looked like.

There are still more questions than answers at this point.

The family that witnessed the incident insist there was a man traveling with the shooter who fled the scene prior to the police arriving.

Police have not confirmed the details behind the case but they say that Maldonado and the alleged shooter Rosendo Perez Zuniga knew each other before that day.

If you have any information on the case you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

