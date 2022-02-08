Advertisement

Seventeen swimmers in Laredo qualify for state meet

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a banner day for Laredo athletes down at regionals as Alexander makes history becoming the first UISD school to sweep the regional championships in the pool.

The Bulldog boys tallied up seven gold medals as they outscore the rest of the squads with 331 points only to be outdone by their own girls as the Alexander ladies go for 345 points to bring home the top spot as well.

United didn’t do to shabby either placing third as a team for both the boys and girls ending up on the podium.

For individuals it was the Bulldogs Jorge Mendiola setting a pair of UISD records while being named the region eight MVP with his teammate Chris Pena setting a new mark in the 50 yard free style.

In all 17 different swimmers from Alexander and United qualified for the state meet in 25 events that 17 number is five more than was sent last year to Austin.

