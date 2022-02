Rollover accident reported on Highway 83

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A two vehicle collision results in a rollover on a busy Laredo highway.

The accident happened on Thursday at around 10:30 a.m. when Laredo Fire crews were called out to Highway 83 and Mercer Street.

Despite efforts by paramedics to treat and transport patients, all refused medical treatment.

No serious injuries were reported, and one vehicle sustained heavy damage.

