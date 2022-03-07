Man accused of murdering Army National Guard Soldier sentenced to 20 years

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of murdering a Texas Army National Guard soldier is sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In 2019, Gilberto Guadalupe Villarreal was arrested in connection to the death of John Lydell Tyler of Beaumont, Texas.

He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

For that case, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for violating his probation.

However, his case pertaining to the murder was still pending in court.

On Monday, Villarreal was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to the murder.

He will serve his sentence in a Texas prison.

