Trailblazing Laredo Woman: Betty Flores

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In honor of Women’s History Month we take a look at some of the women in the Laredo community who are leaders, trailblazers and those who are setting examples for future generations.

For former Mayor Betty Flores, she has several firsts under her belt.

In 9th grade, she was the first girl to be voted class president.

Flores says, “They say over the speaker that I won the 9th-grade president, and a boy gets up and says, ‘what kind of school is this with a girl 9th president?’ and I turned around and I said, ‘this one,’ and whacked him.”

Not only did that leave a mark on her classmate, but also on her drive to push barriers.

Flores went on to get married and have a family but never gave up on her career.

She worked in banking for close to 30 years.

She became Laredo National Bank’s first female senior vice president.

Flores says Mr. Jacobs gave people opportunities regardless of what a person looked like or where they came from.

She credits her success in the banking world to those who saw past her gender.

Flores’ ambition led her back to politics in 1998; Flores tossed her name in the Laredo mayoral race.

She says, “People would say we don’t think Laredo is ready for a female mayor and I would say but they are ready for me.”

Flores says there was never a doubt in her mind she couldn’t do it thanks to the women who paved the way before her.

Flores became the first female mayor in Laredo and the first Hispanic woman to be the mayor of a major city in the United States.

Despite, the new title, Flores says doubters still challenged her ability.

“One of the council members during the first meeting was being a little disruptive and he said ' well miss. Mayor,’ and I said, ' sir, I am sorry to stop you, this is a business, and the title is madame mayor. From there on we were friends”, said Flores.

Flores was mayor of Laredo until June of 2006. During her time as mayor, the arena was built, and the World Trade Bridge opened.

She says throughout the year, her drive was fueled by her biggest cheerleaders her parents, husband, mother-in-law, and other trailblazing women.

Flores says, “I go back and read history books to me Jovita Idar it all starts with her.”

She pushes young women to find those who inspire them and to always be prepared and never be afraid to walk into a room.

Flores says, “You have to express your convection, express your thoughts, and show that you know what you are talking about.”

