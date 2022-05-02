Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A large number of Haitians continue to arrive in our sister city, and more are expected to reach the border; however, shelters are saying there’s not enough space to house them all.

In a video provided by Jose Jimenez, Haitians are seen lining up around a block in Nuevo Laredo.

Many are setting up refuge outside religious facilities and shelters in hopes of trying to gain political asylum into the United States.

According to an article posted by the Catholic Sentinel, the Diocese of Nuevo Laredo has issued an appeal to the community asking for donations of personal hygiene items, masks and medicines.

The article goes on to say, “The arrival of migrants in Nuevo Laredo comes as the U.S. Government prepares for the lifting of Title 42 on May 23.”

Title 42 was imposed as a pandemic policy in March 2020 and allowed for migrants to be quickly returned to Mexico without being able to petition for asylum.

