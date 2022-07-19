Shop Local
Laredo Police rescue 14 undocumented immigrants from stash house

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department helped rescue a group of migrants being held at a stash house Monday morning.

It happened at around 11:16 when Laredo Police officers received a call from a man saying he was locked in a home with 14 other people without food.

LPD’s communication center spoke to the caller and was able to eventually locate a trailer home on Superior Drive.

Authorities found a total of 15 undocumented immigrants and a dog.

The people were turned over to Border Patrol and the dog was turned over to animal control.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

