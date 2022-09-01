Laredo Police see surge in scam calls targeting student loan borrowers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is seeing a surge in scam calls targeting those with student loans.

Student loans can sometimes help you pay your way through college or help build your credit but swindlers via e-mail or phone are ready to snag your personal information to make a quick buck.

The police department took to Facebook to advise the community about these scams.

It says, people should be very leery of calls, texts or e-mails that offer instant debt forgiveness.

Emmanuel Diaz with the Laredo Police Department says people should be careful about who they give their bank or personal information to over the phone.

Diaz says it’s best to deal with banks or make payments in person.

“We do want to remind to the community of Laredo that the IRS or the Laredo Police Department request any payments over the phone, will not request any bank accounts or any information and those are likely to be scams that we have seen in the past that may continue, especially with the new student loan forgiveness program”, said Diaz.

Officer Diaz says if you have already shared some information through e-mail or phone, you need to immediately contact your federal loan service provider.

You should also contact your bank or credit card company to prevent any unauthorized transactions.

You can also report any scam calls or other suspicious activity by calling 956-795-2800.

