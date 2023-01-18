$7.5 million in Marijuana hidden in cotton candy shipment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A cargo carrying a shipment of sweets ended in a major pot bust.

Over the weekend, at the World Trade Bridge, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers sent a trailer carrying a shipment of cotton candy for a secondary inspection where they found that underneath all the sweet treats, lay millions of dollars worth of drugs.

Rick Pauza with the department said, “It was 3,373 pounds of marijuana that were hidden in a tractor-trailer that was hauling a shipment of cotton candy, which is kind of an unusual occurrence. Usually, we’ve been seeing a lot of hard narcotics like methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. It’s rare you see your marijuana. Generally, it’s the hard narcotics that you find. It was good work as part of our CBP officers.”

The Department of Homeland Security is handling the investigation

