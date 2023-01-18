Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

$7.5 million in Marijuana hidden in cotton candy shipment

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A cargo carrying a shipment of sweets ended in a major pot bust.

Over the weekend, at the World Trade Bridge, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers sent a trailer carrying a shipment of cotton candy for a secondary inspection where they found that underneath all the sweet treats, lay millions of dollars worth of drugs.

Rick Pauza with the department said, “It was 3,373 pounds of marijuana that were hidden in a tractor-trailer that was hauling a shipment of cotton candy, which is kind of an unusual occurrence. Usually, we’ve been seeing a lot of hard narcotics like methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. It’s rare you see your marijuana. Generally, it’s the hard narcotics that you find. It was good work as part of our CBP officers.”

The Department of Homeland Security is handling the investigation

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
18-year-old man injured in south Laredo shooting
Warmer
Temps going up on a Tuesday
Fire damages paint business in central Laredo
Intense fire damages paint shop in central Laredo
Structure fire in central lAREDO
Laredo business catches fire on Clark Blvd
Laredo actor to make appearance in ‘80 for Brady’
Laredo actor to make appearance in ‘80 for Brady’

Latest News

Authorities need help identifying two men
Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft
Annual Laredo pro-life rosary walk this Sunday
Annual Laredo pro-life rosary walk this Sunday
Tecos heat up on the field
City of Laredo considers new management company for Tecolotes
Workforce Solutions for South Texas hosts job fair
Workforce Solutions for South Texas hosts job fair
Webb County District Clerk’s Office offering passport services
Webb County District Clerk’s Office offering passport services