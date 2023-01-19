Shop Local
Laredo Cycling Club inviting community to Shiloh Bike Trail meeting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local cycling club is pedaling forward with bringing changes to a popular bike trail and the public is invited to voice their suggestions.

The Laredo Cycling Club will be hosting a public forum to discuss changes to the Shiloh Bike Trail.

During the city’s recent Springfield expansion, the Shiloh Bike Trail was cut by about 30 percent according to Fernando Baldazo with the cycling club.

Baldazo along with other members of the cycling club are inviting fellow cyclists and community members to provide public input on some of the changes they would like to see to the bike trails.

All of the ideas gathered from the community will go to District Six Councilmember Dr. Tyler King and Parks Director JJ Gomez.

The meeting will take place on Jan. 19, 2023, at 5:45 p.m. at the newly construction Springfield extension on Shiloh and Springfield.

If you are unable to make it the meeting you can still voice your opinions by just heading over to the Laredo Cycling Club’s Facebook page.

