Local band to perform at Jamboozie

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Honey Rot is one of many local bands who will perform at the Jamboozie 2023 Tejano Heritage Celebration on Saturday, March 23rd. Lead singer Jorge Castillo describes Honey Rot’s style of music as emo, pop punk with an infusion of Spanish music as well.

The iconic downtown Jamboozie festival returns after a three year absence due to COVID. Headlining the event will be Tejano artists Ram Herrera, Jaime de Anda and Stephanie Montiel. Other local artists also include Los Camaradas, Apollo 11, Dos Leones, Chivato and more.

Honey Rot band members Jorge Castillo and Felix Cadena made an appearance on KGNS News Today for a live interview.

For more information on Jamboozie visit laredomainstreet.org.

