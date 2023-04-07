Shop Local
Body washes up along Rio Grande in Nuevo Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - The body of a man washed up along the river in Nuevo Laredo according to Mexican fire officials.

The body was recovered on the Mexican side on Friday.

The victim is identified as a man between the ages of 25 and 30.

Authorities say he had no ID on him only that he was dressed in black clothing.

They say the man showed no signs of being assaulted and preliminary reports state he possibly drowned trying to cross the river.

