Laredo City Council to discuss ethylene oxide emissions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredo City Council is set to meet Monday evening to discuss more than four dozens items.

From border to health, many issues are set to be discussed Monday evening at city council.

One agenda item that has been a topic of discussion in recent years is the ethylene oxide emissions in the city.

Now originally, Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino had invited Midwest Sterilization Corporation to city council to discuss a possible status update on its current ethylene oxide emissions.

However, last week KGNS learned through a letter Midwest sent to the mayor that they declined this invitation saying they remain in full compliance with federal and state regulations.

Another councilmember that wants to discuss the topic of ethylene oxide is District 7 Councilmember Vanessa Perez.

Mayor pro tempore Perez wants to discuss the recent EPA ruling regarding ethylene oxide as well as recognize local organizations that have been vocal on this issue throughout the community.

Another topic is the retirement of Laredo’s Assistant City Manager Riazul Mia who has dedicated the last 27 years to working for the city.

These are just some of the many items to be discussed by the council Monday evening.

The meeting is taking place at city hall chambers and it is open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.