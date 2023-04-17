No bombs found At Texas State Capital after Austin Police receive bomb threat

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) - Scary moments at the Texas State Capital after a bomb threat was called in on Sunday; fortunately, the Texas Department of Public Safety said no explosive devices were found.

A bomb threat led to the evacuation of the grounds earlier in the day after the Austin Police Department received a 911 call from an unknown person.

The caller said there was a pipe bomb at the capitol; however, DPS Troopers and bomb-sniffing dogs searched the grounds to determine there was no explosive found.

DPS said an all-clear was given at 7:23 p.m.

The DPS Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

