Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Webb County Fairgrounds project enters construction phase

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Fairgrounds project is entering its next phase.

According to Judge Tano Tijerina, the county fairgrounds project has already entered the construction phase.

The county has worked out the details on their end so now the construction manager will determine the cost for the project.

Judge Tijerina said more than likely, costs will exceed the budget.

“There’s a certain budget that we can allocate. Yes, we could probably go out and do what we can do, but at the same time, now it’s going to be time to scale it back a little bit,” said Judge Tijerina. “So, it’s moving. It’s a lot further along than we’ve had in the last couple of years, obviously with the covid and the prices going up, and everything. It’s been a difficult process, I will say that it’s been difficult, but it’s not impossible.”

According to Tijerina, officials budgeted up to 45 million dollars but it’s possible they may exceed that by 15 to 20 million.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Four-vehicle crash leaves three in serious condition
The child's mother was picking up up food at a restaurant on the 2600 block of Cache Road,...
2-year-old child was in back of stolen car, Oklahoma police say
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Man accused of killing woman and child appears in court
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
WEBB COUNTY APPRAISALS
KGNS On Your Side: Tips to keep from overpaying on property taxes

Latest News

LISD kicks-off ‘Week of the Young Child’
LISD kicks-off ‘Week of the Young Child’
Laredo Family displaced after fire on Matamoros Street
Laredo Family displaced after fire on Matamoros Street
Laredo City Council to discuss ethylene oxide emissions
Laredo City Council to discuss ethylene oxide emissions
Webb County Fairgrounds project enters construction phase
Webb County Fairgrounds project enters construction phase