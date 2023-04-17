Webb County Fairgrounds project enters construction phase

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Fairgrounds project is entering its next phase.

According to Judge Tano Tijerina, the county fairgrounds project has already entered the construction phase.

The county has worked out the details on their end so now the construction manager will determine the cost for the project.

Judge Tijerina said more than likely, costs will exceed the budget.

“There’s a certain budget that we can allocate. Yes, we could probably go out and do what we can do, but at the same time, now it’s going to be time to scale it back a little bit,” said Judge Tijerina. “So, it’s moving. It’s a lot further along than we’ve had in the last couple of years, obviously with the covid and the prices going up, and everything. It’s been a difficult process, I will say that it’s been difficult, but it’s not impossible.”

According to Tijerina, officials budgeted up to 45 million dollars but it’s possible they may exceed that by 15 to 20 million.

