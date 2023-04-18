Shop Local
Alexander volleyball player signs with Arkansas State

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a day that every athlete dreams of as Valeria Ortiz signed on the dotted line to play at the highest level in college.

Surrounded by family and friends the Alexander Bulldog made her decision to attend division one Arkansas State.

Ortiz has been a standout for the Alexander program helping the Bulldogs through numerous playoff runs and being named first team all-district not once, or even twice but three separate times.

Now she’s seeing the fruit of all that hard work with a moment Ortiz has been dreaming of.

Even during the days when things seemed at their worst, Ortiz kept pushing on.

“Going into my freshman year of high school, which is a crucial year of high school, I had to get arm surgery on my right shoulder.  As a setter I always need my shoulders and I had to travel three times a week to San Antonio for therapy, while still working out.  It was tough and mentally too,” said Ortiz.

Congratulations again to Valeria and her entire family on this big day and the best of luck with the Red Wolves of Arkansas State.

