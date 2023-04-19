Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment program unveils new facilities

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A program that provides support to those suffering from severe mental illness now has a new home.

On Wednesday, April 19, the city of Laredo’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) program held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its brand-new facilities. The AOT will now be serving its patients from a new office space located at 209 West Village Boulevard Suite 7.

The program offers outpatient mental health treatment to people appointed under civil court. The director of the Laredo Health Department, Dr. Richard Chamberlin said, “This program is going to be able to serve the patient with counseling services, psychiatric telehealth services and ultimately addressing their social determents of health. We do have a case worker that will be helping out with potential integration into a new job opportunity. If there is any other type of social/economic status issue, we can definitely help as well.”

Officials with the program plan to provide help to 30 patients in the new facilities.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found near Laredo park
Death investigation underway after body found near Laredo park
Fernando Gallegos Esquivel, 33
Laredo man arrested for taking invasive pictures of young boy in store restroom, police say
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Laredo Police Dept. ‘indefinitely suspends’ three officers, another retires amid ongoing criminal investigation
Police said they found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup...
Man arrested with more than 80 lbs. of weed during traffic stop for speeding

Latest News

Laredo’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment program unveils new facilities
Laredo’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment program unveils new facilities
Webb County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scamming method
Webb County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scamming method
Webb County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scamming method
Webb County Sheriff’s Office warns of new scamming method
Children’s Advocacy Center holds annual child abuse conference
Children’s Advocacy Center holds annual child abuse conference