Laredo’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment program unveils new facilities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A program that provides support to those suffering from severe mental illness now has a new home.

On Wednesday, April 19, the city of Laredo’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) program held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its brand-new facilities. The AOT will now be serving its patients from a new office space located at 209 West Village Boulevard Suite 7.

The program offers outpatient mental health treatment to people appointed under civil court. The director of the Laredo Health Department, Dr. Richard Chamberlin said, “This program is going to be able to serve the patient with counseling services, psychiatric telehealth services and ultimately addressing their social determents of health. We do have a case worker that will be helping out with potential integration into a new job opportunity. If there is any other type of social/economic status issue, we can definitely help as well.”

Officials with the program plan to provide help to 30 patients in the new facilities.

