KGNS On Your Side: Laredoan says new insulin price decrease is life changing

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Back in March, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced it is making it easier for diabetic patients to access insulin.

The company is dropping their prices by 70-percent for their most common prescribed insulins, as well as an expansion of their insulin-value program that caps patient out of pocket costs at just $35 or less.

A resident who was diagnosed at age eight and a local physician say this news is life changing.

Cindy Salazar-Collier has been a type one diabetic for 24 years.

“Without insurance, I’d be looking at about $750 to $1,000 a month”, said Salazar-Collier

For Salazar-Collier, taking insulin is part of her everyday life and shapes every decision she makes.

Given to her throughout the day through an insulin pump, and at a cost she’s never had to worry about.

“Myself, I’m fortunate, I’ve always had insulin provided by my insurance,” said Salazar-Collier.

However, according to her, that is not the case for others.

According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 2.2 million diabetic adults in the U.S. with no health insurance have had to make some tough decisions like holding back on their insulin.

“I know I’m not going to die, be facing complications in the long term, but between paying my rent, getting food in my mouth, or providing what my children need, I’m ok with these high blood sugars because I know I can make it to tomorrow,” said Salazar-Collier.

Diabetics do this by rationing their insulin, a practice local family medicine physician, Dr. Ramon de la Torre confirms is very dangerous.

“The longer we keep a diabetic uncontrolled, the more likely they are to develop kidney complications, eye complications, vascular complications,” said Dr. De la Torre.

These complications could end up being fatal.

“Little by little it’s starts eating away at you,” said Dr. De la Torre.

Which is why this latest cost reduction announcement by Eli Lilly is considered life-saving.

“If we’re able to limit the cost for them and keep it steady across the board so they could afford their own insulin, yea it’s going to be a lot better for the patient. I mean it’s huge” said Dr. De la Torre.

This new change is even bigger for those who can’t live without it.

“And so for someone to have that resource now who hasn’t been able to have it or someone who hasn’t been able to afford it, that is going to change their life completely,” said Salazar-Collier.

Cindy goes on to say that the reduction of insulin cost to $35 also helps when other expenses are factored in such as glucose monitoring supplies, the cost of the pump, even costs associated with eating healthy and exercising.

Eli Lilly’s complete price reduction goes into effect May first.

Since that announcement was made, two other drug companies have followed suit.

Sanofi will cap the out-of-pocket cost of Lantus at $35 per month for insured people.

While Novo Nordisk said it will slash prices of several of their insulin pens and vials by up to 75 percent.

Both will take effect Jan. 1 2024.

