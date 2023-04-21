Shop Local
Laredo Animal Care Services sees an increase in animal dumping

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx(KGNS) - Cases of animal dumping continue to be a concern for City of Laredo officials.

The Laredo Animal Care Services reports there has been a recent increase in people abandoning or dumping pets.

The city department reminds the public that a person could be punished with financial and judicial consequences for animal abandonment.

The fine for these actions could reach up to $500.

“We do see a lot of cases of animal cruelty, unfortunately. We want people to understand pets are not an accessory. They are a part of the family and to make them understand this is a life and we need to take care of them,” said Veronica Gamboa with the Laredo Animal Care Services.

The Laredo Animal Care Services asks residents to report any witnessed animal cruelty or abuse to the Laredo Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

