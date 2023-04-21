Suspect found hiding in trashcan after car chase, according to Laredo Police

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo Police discover a suspect inside a trash can after a short chase near downtown Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, a call about suspicious activity near Santa Ursula Avenue and Madison Street came in a little after midnight.

The caller gave authorities a vehicle description, and shortly after, a black Chrysler 300, matching the description was spotted driving north on I-35.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but a chase ensued.

Police stopped the pursuit after the Chrysler exited on Shiloh and drove into a neighborhood.

Soon after, another officer spotted the vehicle near Sanders and Ryan Street.

Investigator Joe Baeza said that an officer saw that the vehicle had crashed into a parked car and that the driver was seen exiting a window and then fled into a neighborhood.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and after a couple of moments they were able to find the driver inside a Willie Bote trashcan.

Francisco Fuentes, 35, was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

Fuentes had multiple warrants pending, all for failure to appear in court.

He was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, evading on foot and for leaving a car unattended after a crash.

