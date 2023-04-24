Crews clean Laredo parks after Sunday storm

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Parks Department is working overtime to clean the mess left by Sunday’s heavy rain.

Eddie Millan the spokesperson for the parks department said his crews are cleaning several city parks after the storm left debris and trash at North Central, Bartlett and Father McNaboe Park.

Parkgoers are advised to exercise with extreme caution if you are planning to visit any of the city parks especially if there are branches around.

“By chance everyone is out there in trails or running or something and see our guys we appreciate if you can help us in giving them a little bit of a break and help them go through,” said Millan. “We’re trying to help them as much as possible since there’s a lot of trash, and we’re out there getting our parks secure.”

If you see a city park in bad condition, you are asked to report it at 956-792-2350.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.