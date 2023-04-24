Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Dozens seek shelter at Bethany House during storm

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo shelter saw dozens of people seek refuge over the weekend.

Bethany House of Laredo has 28 beds at their emergency shelter.

On Saturday, 21 men sought shelter, that number went up to 26 on Sunday.

Although they were near capacity, the shelter said those are their standard numbers.

On Monday staff were out around Laredo helping people who were unable to take shelter with them over the weekend.

“Once the storm passed our street outreach specialist was out in the streets making assessments of needs, giving out essentials, clothing changes of socks, any essential people might need after the rain,” said Monica Bautista with Bethany House. “Our laundry services will be opened today as it always is. So we invite people to wash their clothes. We ask them to come to benefit from these services.”

If you would like to help Bethany House, they are taking donations with undergarments.

To drop off any donations, you can stop by their facility located on the 800 block of Hidalgo Street.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident was reported shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday along the Loop 20 near the...
Four vehicle accident sends five to hospital
Power outage
Thunderstorm knocks out power in Laredo
Severe thunderstorms causes flooding, hail around Laredo
Severe thunderstorms causes flooding and hail around Laredo
Two businesses are hit and one of them is destroyed after a truck crashed into a building...
Caught on camera: Driver crashes into Laredo business
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy

Latest News

Man injured in shooting at east Harris County Walmart
Man injured following shooting inside Texas Walmart
Sunday’s storm causes river levels to rise in Laredo
Sunday’s storm causes river levels to rise in Laredo
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer, Sunnier Tuesday Afternoon and Wednesday
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business