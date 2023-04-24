Dozens seek shelter at Bethany House during storm

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo shelter saw dozens of people seek refuge over the weekend.

Bethany House of Laredo has 28 beds at their emergency shelter.

On Saturday, 21 men sought shelter, that number went up to 26 on Sunday.

Although they were near capacity, the shelter said those are their standard numbers.

On Monday staff were out around Laredo helping people who were unable to take shelter with them over the weekend.

“Once the storm passed our street outreach specialist was out in the streets making assessments of needs, giving out essentials, clothing changes of socks, any essential people might need after the rain,” said Monica Bautista with Bethany House. “Our laundry services will be opened today as it always is. So we invite people to wash their clothes. We ask them to come to benefit from these services.”

If you would like to help Bethany House, they are taking donations with undergarments.

To drop off any donations, you can stop by their facility located on the 800 block of Hidalgo Street.

