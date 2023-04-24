Sunday morning storm causes flooding in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Mother Nature surprised Laredo with a downpour of rain after Earth Day.

Some areas saw so much water that streets flooded rather quickly.

Local parks, and creeks were underwater in just a matter of minutes.

The City of Laredo and first responders issued out an advisory Sunday morning urging people to stay indoors until the storm passed.

Some of the streets that were flooded included Mines Road, Jacaman, parts of central Laredo and areas of I-35 between mile markers 8 and 13.

