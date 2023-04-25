DPS confirms trooper was involved in four vehicle collision on Loop 20

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Five people are recovering after being involved in a four-vehicle collision over the weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Clark and Loop 20.

Laredo Police, DPS Troopers, and emergency responders were at the scene of the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms that a trooper was among those in the accident.

“The trooper was stopped at a stop sign waiting to turn onto Loop 20. There was a couple of vehicles behind him getting ready to turn as well, and then they were struck by a gray Dodge Charger. A 2022 Dodge Charger, that vehicle was involved in a hit and run previously on the corner of Saunders and Bob Bullock,” Rene Cordova with DPS.

The DPS agent involved was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The other individuals were also transported to the hospital, one in serious condition.

DPS arrested the driver and charged him with DWI.

The accident remains under investigation.

