Nine teens shot, injured during prom afterparty in Texas

JASPER COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department provided an update Tuesday evening on the prom party shooting that left multiple teenagers injured over the weekend.

Jasper County Deputies initially found nine victims upon responding to the scene on Sunday morning, but during Tuesday’s briefing, officials have now identified eleven victims ranging in age from 15 to 19.

Among the eleven victims, three remain hospitalized, while the other eight are at home recovering.

Four people of interest have been identified in connection with the fatal shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

