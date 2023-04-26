Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Nine teens shot, injured during prom afterparty in Texas

By NBC News
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department provided an update Tuesday evening on the prom party shooting that left multiple teenagers injured over the weekend.

Jasper County Deputies initially found nine victims upon responding to the scene on Sunday morning, but during Tuesday’s briefing, officials have now identified eleven victims ranging in age from 15 to 19.

Among the eleven victims, three remain hospitalized, while the other eight are at home recovering.

Four people of interest have been identified in connection with the fatal shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
DPS confirms trooper was involved in four vehicle collision on Loop 20
DPS confirms trooper was involved in four vehicle collision on Loop 20
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Police investigating after gunshots reported in central Laredo neighborhood
Police investigating after gunshots reported in central Laredo neighborhood

Latest News

Nine teens shot, injured during prom afterparty in Texas
Nine teens shot, injured during prom afterparty in Texas
Webb County party chairs react to Biden’s re-election bid
Webb County party chairs react to Biden’s re-election bid
Fire department responds to mobile home fire in north Laredo
Fire department responds to mobile home fire in north Laredo
Concert in the park goes country
Concert in the park goes country