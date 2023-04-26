Shop Local
UISD to hold presentation for next generation of teachers

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While school is almost out for the summer, one local school district is already preparing for the next school year.

On Wednesday, UISD will be hosting its ‘Grow your own initiative presentation which starts at 5 p.m.

This is to help employees who want to be a certified teacher through an alternative certification program.

UISD employees such as substitutes, paraprofessionals, and auxiliary staff are invited to take part in the conference.

Requirements needed are a bachelor’s degree, an overall GPA of 2.5 or higher, also you cannot be currently enrolled in an ACP program.

The presentation is set to take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center.

Man arrested for indecent assault and harassment at Laredo gym
DPS confirms trooper was involved in four vehicle collision on Loop 20
Man arrested after crashing truck into Laredo business
23 students recognized as 8th graders of the month
