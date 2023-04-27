Laredo-area agencies showcase services during Victim Services Informational Fair

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the Laredo Police Department held its annual Crime Victims’ Rights event at the Laredo Health Department.

Several agencies set up booths outside the health department to inform the community about some of the many services available to crime victims.

Some of the agencies that took part in the event were Laredo Crime Stoppers, Texas Highway Patrol, and the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid.

Whether you’ve been a victim of assault, harassment or fraud Caitlin Fish, an attorney with Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid says its office is available to provide free legal services.

“For victims of crimes some of the things that we might be able to assist with are protective orders or if someone needs help with modifying custody orders or obtaining appropriate custody orders,” said Fish. “We can also help with other certain civil types of cases maybe certain types of fraud or identity theft. If there’s remedies for you in civil court, we might be able to help get back some of that money or other damages you suffered.”

The crime victim’s coordinator encourages victims of any kind of crime to seek their respective services.

If you were not able to attend today’s fair, you can call 956-795-3160.

