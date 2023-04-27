Laredo Job Corps Center announces plans and partnerships for 2023

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - New leadership is taking over one the most popular organizations that helps the workforce in Laredo.

On Thursday morning, Laredo Job Corps introduced its 2023 community relations committee to announce its new director Rafael Marzan as well as some of its visions for the future of the center.

Some of the most popular programs are culinary, facility maintenance and electrician just to name a few.

Marzan said the organization is looking forward to providing more opportunities for the Laredo community.

“We want the community to know that Laredo Job Corps is here and it’s here to help the community and at the same time, we want to create a platinum partnership so we can get the community involved with our students,” said Marzan. “It’s a win, win situation for both and we can get services from different agencies here in laredo and we can offer our services to them.”

Job Corps is a training program the helps the youth develop job skills, find employment, and graduate from high school or earn a GED.

The center serves hundreds of students from ages 16 to 24.

For more information on the program, you can call 1-800-763-5627.

