Large hail pelts parts of Texas

Bellmead, TX. (KGNS) - Tennis-ball size hail pelted parts of Texas as severe storms threatened more than 40 million residents across the south Wednesday.

Bellmead, Texas reported hail measurements of up to four and a half inches wide.

In addition to hail, severe thunderstorms brought the threat of damaging winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.

In Dublin, Texas, Gary Clayton Tweeted a video of a hailstorm that sent a bull running for cover.

Meanwhile, parts of Florida, including Orlando experienced hailstones big enough to damage cars in Palm Bay.

The storms bring the biggest threat of flash folding along the gulf coast, from the Florida panhandle west to Louisiana.

