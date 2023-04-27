Shop Local
Large hail pelts parts of Texas

By CNN
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Bellmead, TX. (KGNS) - Tennis-ball size hail pelted parts of Texas as severe storms threatened more than 40 million residents across the south Wednesday.

Bellmead, Texas reported hail measurements of up to four and a half inches wide.

In addition to hail, severe thunderstorms brought the threat of damaging winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.

In Dublin, Texas, Gary Clayton Tweeted a video of a hailstorm that sent a bull running for cover.

Meanwhile, parts of Florida, including Orlando experienced hailstones big enough to damage cars in Palm Bay.

The storms bring the biggest threat of flash folding along the gulf coast, from the Florida panhandle west to Louisiana.

Texas homeless shelter sees an influx of migrants
Large hail pelts parts of Texas
Texas homeless shelter sees an influx of migrants
U.S. announces new actions to manage regional migration
