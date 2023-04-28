Shop Local
Driver accused of fleeing hit and run charged with DWI

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly crashing into another vehicle and leaving the scene.

Shortly before midnight, Laredo Police arrested Ranulfo Cantu Ortegon, 40.

Officers were called to a hit and run by Springfield and Clark.

When they arrived, they found a pickup truck being followed by another vehicle.

That vehicle was driven by the victim.

The victim told police Ortegon crashed into their vehicle and tried to leave the scene.

Officers observed signs of intoxication on Ortegon.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and accident involving damage to vehicle.

