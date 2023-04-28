FBI agents search home on San Dario
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several federal agents pay a visit to a central Laredo neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Nearly a dozen FBI agents responded to a home part of the U.S. Colonia Guadalupe Department located along San Eduardo Avenue at around 2 p.m.
Details are light at the moment, but the FBI did confirm that they were there for a court-authorized law enforcement activity.
No other information will be released at this time.
