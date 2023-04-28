Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

FBI agents search home on San Dario

FBI agents search home on San Dario
FBI agents search home on San Dario(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several federal agents pay a visit to a central Laredo neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Nearly a dozen FBI agents responded to a home part of the U.S. Colonia Guadalupe Department located along San Eduardo Avenue at around 2 p.m.

Details are light at the moment, but the FBI did confirm that they were there for a court-authorized law enforcement activity.

No other information will be released at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Catholic school employee charged with improper relationship with a student
Former Catholic school employee charged with improper relationship with a student
Death investigation underway in downtown Laredo
Death investigation underway in downtown Laredo
Juan Humberto Zuazua, 37.
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s third homicide
Laredo Police release identity of victim found dead in downtown Laredo home
Laredo Police release identity of victim found dead in downtown Laredo home
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise

Latest News

Severe weather alert for Laredo and Webb County area
Severe weather alert issued for Laredo and Webb County area
Keep your pets save during severe weather
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Laredo woman accused of leaving children alone to go to the gym arrested
L&F Distributors announce ‘Fiesta’ themed Christmas Parade for 2023
L&F Distributors announce ‘Fiesta’ themed Christmas Parade for 2023