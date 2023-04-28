Heavy rain reported on I-35 near Dilley

DILLEY, TX (KGNS) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of south Texas until 11 p.m. Friday night.

Heavy rain is already being reported in Dilley.

Video sent by a KGNS viewer shows heavy downpour of rain on I-35.

If you are heading in that direction, please drive with extreme caution.

Our biggest threat is from the storms to our northwest.

The 8-11 pm timeframe is when we will see most of the activity.

The strongest of the storms could have large hail and high wind.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.