Heavy rain reported on I-35 near Dilley

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DILLEY, TX (KGNS) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of south Texas until 11 p.m. Friday night.

Heavy rain is already being reported in Dilley.

Video sent by a KGNS viewer shows heavy downpour of rain on I-35.

If you are heading in that direction, please drive with extreme caution.

Our biggest threat is from the storms to our northwest.

The 8-11 pm timeframe is when we will see most of the activity.

The strongest of the storms could have large hail and high wind.

