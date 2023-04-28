Shop Local
Laredo Police release identity of victim found dead in downtown Laredo home

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released new information related to a death investigation that was reported in downtown Laredo Thursday afternoon.

Heavy police presence was reported at the corner of Farragut and Santa Cleotilde Ave. Thursday at around 6 p.m.

The victim was identified as Sean Carrazco, 57.

Forensic personnel was at the scene on the second floor of the home in the area.

Authorities have stated that there are no immediate signs of foul play.

