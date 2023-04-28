Laredo Police release identity of victim found dead in downtown Laredo home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released new information related to a death investigation that was reported in downtown Laredo Thursday afternoon.

Heavy police presence was reported at the corner of Farragut and Santa Cleotilde Ave. Thursday at around 6 p.m.

The victim was identified as Sean Carrazco, 57.

Forensic personnel was at the scene on the second floor of the home in the area.

Authorities have stated that there are no immediate signs of foul play.

