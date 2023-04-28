Shop Local
L&F Distributors announce ‘Fiesta’ themed Christmas Parade for 2023

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The holidays may be months away, but preparations are already underway for Laredo’s annual Christmas Parade.

This year will be a Fiesta-themed Christmas Parade which is scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m.

During a press conference on Thursday evening, the lineup of sponsors and last year’s grand marshal, Mindy Casso announced this year’s co-grand marshals.

They are LISD and UISD Superintendents Dr. Sylvia Rios and David Gonzalez.

This year’s parade is expected to be bigger than ever and for the first time, the floats will parade down the street during the daytime.

Organizers say the route has also been extended to accommodate the high demand of floats participating.

It’s all happening Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at noon at the Burlington parking lot.

