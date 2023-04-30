Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is dead after a trailer box collapsed and leaves him caught between two trailers on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Laredo Police are investigating the sequence of events that ended with the man’s death.

Authorities report getting a call on Friday afternoon about an accident that took place inside a private business called ‘Mas Enterprises at the 8200 block of San Dario Avenue. Once first responders get there, they confirmed a man was caught between the two trailers, when a trailer box fell on top of him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, he was later identified as Juan Jose Uvaldo Salazar, who was 36 years old.

The Webb County Medical Examiner took custody of the body and will perform an autopsy.

Laredo Police continue to investigate the cause of death.

