Laredo City Council to discuss health and traffic concerns

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet on the first of May to discuss several items ranging from health concerns to diversity.

Councilmember Vanessa Perez invites the public to comment on Midwest Sterilization’s TCEQ permit renewal.

It’s a years-long battle between north Laredo residents on ethylene oxide emissions.

Meanwhile, Mayor Dr. Trevino is asking to raise the current two percent allocation from the city’s general fund to address our community’s medical under service.

And the traffic department will present changes to the Springfield extension project including a new all-way stop on Topaz Trail.

This comes after Councilmember Dr. Tyler King pointed out the need for residents of Antlers Crossing to cross Springfield to get to Divine Mercy Park safely.

