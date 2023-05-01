Laredo runners and cyclists get active for scholarships

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Mother Nature didn’t’ stop a group of avid runners and cyclists from taking part in the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, ‘Cycle + Steps for Scholarships’ event.

Runners and cyclists of all age groups got up bright and early Saturday morning to pound the pavement or pedal the trail at Father McNaboe Park.

Some of the participants were part of cycling teams and even Cross-Country teams from local high schools.

Cesar Esparza and Alonso Alvarez from Nixon High School say it’s important for the community to stay active while also giving back to other deserving students.

The money raised from the event will benefit the chamber’s Youth Leadership Program that develops young Laredoans to become future leaders.

