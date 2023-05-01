Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

New changes coming to Laredo International Airport

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Frequent flyers in Laredo will soon see some new changes at the Laredo International Airport.

Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez announced that there has been a request made for federal funds to make improvements, and renovations to the facility, such as an escalator and the restrooms in the building.

Sanchez said that there will be no flights into Mexico; however, more domestic flights will be added.

“On the passenger side, we just got a confirmation that American Airlines and United Airlines are going to bring back their fourth flight and the third flight, respectively,” said Sanchez. “So, there’s gonna be more options for the passengers.  Right now, we’re at the low 90s, the load factor; so, we’re doing really good on the passenger side.  So, we’re happy to announce an extra flight for each of our hubs, which is Dallas and Houston.”

The airport is hoping to have these improvements completed by next year.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino has declared a state of disaster for the city following the...
Mayor Declares State of Disaster for Laredo
FBI agents search home on San Dario
FBI agents search home on San Dario
Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses
Man Dies After a Trailer Box Allegedly Collapses
Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police report third homicide case, fourth victim of 2023
A four vehicle accident ends with eight people injured along I-35.
Multiple car accident injures eight on I-35

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Humid Gulf Air Returns This Week
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Preview of Laredo City Council meeting
Preview of Laredo City Council meeting
New changes coming to Laredo International Airport
New changes coming to Laredo International Airport
Laredo Police report third homicide case, fourth victim of 2023
Laredo Police report third homicide case, fourth victim of 2023