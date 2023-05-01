New changes coming to Laredo International Airport

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Frequent flyers in Laredo will soon see some new changes at the Laredo International Airport.

Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez announced that there has been a request made for federal funds to make improvements, and renovations to the facility, such as an escalator and the restrooms in the building.

Sanchez said that there will be no flights into Mexico; however, more domestic flights will be added.

“On the passenger side, we just got a confirmation that American Airlines and United Airlines are going to bring back their fourth flight and the third flight, respectively,” said Sanchez. “So, there’s gonna be more options for the passengers. Right now, we’re at the low 90s, the load factor; so, we’re doing really good on the passenger side. So, we’re happy to announce an extra flight for each of our hubs, which is Dallas and Houston.”

The airport is hoping to have these improvements completed by next year.

