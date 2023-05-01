Shop Local
Westbound Loop 20 ramp to World Trade Bridge to be closed for two weeks

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - People driving through the Mines Road area will be seeing some changes for the next couple of weeks.

The Loop 20 westbound ramp towards the World Trade Bridge is closed.

It’s a pilot program to see if it will improve traffic flow in the area which has often been a source of complaints.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be monitoring the changes.

This pilot project will be taking place over the span of two weeks.

