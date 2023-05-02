City Council requests TCEQ to extend public comments window on Midwest Sterilization

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents in north Laredo have spent months fighting an invisible enemy, ethylene oxide.

On Monday, environmental activists are hoping that a small win at city council could lead to big changes.

The levels of ethylene oxide emission released in Laredo has been a hot topic for the past couple of years.

During last month’s city council, it was discussed how one sterilization company located in Laredo had been invited by council to share any changes but had declined; however, Midwest Sterilization was brought up at City Council once again.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, also known as TCEQ is looking to renew air permits but before Midwest Sterilization Corporation get its permit renewed, environmental activists want their voices to be heard.

Sheila Serna with the Rio Grande International Study Center said Midwest Sterilization currently has an air permit with TCEQ.

“Basically, all they’re doing is renewing it. It’s about to expire so they need to renew it with the state. But the way it usually works is TCEQ will just tell them to post in the newspaper that they’re renewing their permit and they will go ahead and only allow 15 days for the public to comment,” said Serna.

That protocol is currently playing out.

The notice was posted in a local newspaper on April 20 which means the commenting period will end this Friday, May 5.

However, the Rio Grande International Study Center wants more time for public comment.

With that in mind, during Monday’s city council meeting, Councilmember Vanessa Perez proposed that the city reach out to TCEQ to send a letter requesting an extension for 60 additional days to allow public comments from the community.

“I think what we want is for the public to participate in the commenting period, but also we want TCEQ to come down and hold a public hearing so that people are aware that the permit is being renewed, and basically to just voice our concerns,” said Serna.

The council approved the decision to send a letter.

The RGISC representative encourages residents to participate in the public comments saying it could play a part in renewing Midwest Sterilization’s air permit.

For now, they will wait on a response from TCEQ.

Another concern brought up by Serna is how updated the permit is.

Serna said Midwest Sterilization’s air permit was initially submitted and approved by TCEQ back in 2005 adding it’s vital for TCEQ to hear from the public so many years after the approval.

If you want to voice your concerns, you can do so through TCEQ’s website.

