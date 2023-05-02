City of Laredo to limit resources on community events

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Summer is on the horizon and Laredo city leaders are preparing to host several events but with some limitations.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, the legal department wanted to make sure funds were not overspent on city events.

Each Laredo council member may sponsor up to six community events each fiscal year which starts in October.

Just last year, roughly $400,000 of city resources were spent on community events.

During the meeting, the legal department proposed an ordinance to keep better track of these numbers.

Laredo Assistant Attorney Amber Holmes explained there is a current code, but it’s not working as great as it should, since there have been some councilmembers who host more than six events a year.

This is because the current code does not have a provision for capping or tracking city resources for community events.

Holmes asked council members to create a project code every time they have a community event, so that the legal department can track the city resources that are being used.

Holmes explained that not only is the parks and recreation department involved in community events but these events also take away funds from the police and fire department, traffic fees, solid waste, staffing over time as well as other expenses.

Holmes proposed to change the code to six events per year and to give council members $50,000 to spend on their events per year.

The legal department is proposing to update a section of the code of ordinance relating to community events.

