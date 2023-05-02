Jury selection underway for former agent accused of killing partner and child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After five years, the jury selection for the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing his lover and son takes place at TAMIU.

On Tuesday, Webb County officials held the jury selection for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles at the university.

Burgos is accused of killing Grizelda Hernandez, 28, and their one-year-old son, Dominic Alexander in April 2018.

The alleged motive was over having to pay child support.

The jury selection is set for Tuesday May 2 and Wednesday May 3.

The trial is set for June 26, 2023 in the 49th District Court.

