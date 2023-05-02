Shop Local
Manhunt for killer in Cleveland, Texas shooting enters fourth day

By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, TX . (CNN) - The massive manhunt for the gunman accused of shooting and killing five people, including a nine-year-old child at a Houston-area home enters its fourth day.

More than 250 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI have joined the search and are going door-to-door asking people in the community for information.

New details are emerging about the suspect including, that the Mexican National had been deported four times, according to federal officials.

There is now an $80,000 reward being offered for information that leads to Francisco Oropesa’s arrest.

Officials say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

