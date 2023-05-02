Migrant shelters in Laredo preparing for the end of Title 42

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As the Webb County Sheriff’s Office prepares for the end of Title 42, so are non-governmental organizations or NGO’s who are also preparing for a possible surge of migrants.

From Brownsville to El Paso, NGO’s in those border cities are seeing an influx of migrants even days before the end of Title 42.

As previously mentioned, over the weekend, Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño issued a State of Disaster in preparation of it.

One of the NGO’s with over 100 years in the city say they need help.

According to the director of the Holding Institute, Pastor Michael Smith, Laredo does not believe there will be a surge of migrants in town; however, the shelter is ready to receive families.

The institute currently sees roughly 50 families a day.

In the event that there is a migrant surge in Laredo, Michael says one of the challenges they could face is the lack of volunteers, clothing and food donations.

Even if the controversial policy is coming to an end, the institute said they are ready to welcome any migrants who are looking to seek refuge.

Once migrants are processed, they are dropped off at either the Holding Institute or Catholic Charities and they stay there for only a limited number of days.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.