Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Migrant shelters in Laredo preparing for the end of Title 42

By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As the Webb County Sheriff’s Office prepares for the end of Title 42, so are non-governmental organizations or NGO’s who are also preparing for a possible surge of migrants.

From Brownsville to El Paso, NGO’s in those border cities are seeing an influx of migrants even days before the end of Title 42.

As previously mentioned, over the weekend, Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Treviño issued a State of Disaster in preparation of it.

One of the NGO’s with over 100 years in the city say they need help.

According to the director of the Holding Institute, Pastor Michael Smith, Laredo does not believe there will be a surge of migrants in town; however, the shelter is ready to receive families.

The institute currently sees roughly 50 families a day.

In the event that there is a migrant surge in Laredo, Michael says one of the challenges they could face is the lack of volunteers, clothing and food donations.

Even if the controversial policy is coming to an end, the institute said they are ready to welcome any migrants who are looking to seek refuge.

Once migrants are processed, they are dropped off at either the Holding Institute or Catholic Charities and they stay there for only a limited number of days.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police report third homicide case, fourth victim of 2023
Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino has declared a state of disaster for the city following the...
Mayor Declares State of Disaster for Laredo
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Teen girl injured after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing
Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

LVL 2 Gaming to hold Free Comic Book Day event Saturday
Webb County Sheriff’s Office says its ready for the end of Title 42
Jury selection for former federal agent takes place at TAMIU
Jury selection underway for former agent accused of killing partner and child
Laredo Police searching for suspect connected to city’s third homicide
Migrant shelters in Laredo preparing for the end of Title 42