Show some love to educators on National Teacher Appreciation Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Monday was National Principals Day, and Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day.

The day is the perfect excuse to show some extra love to your favorite teacher by giving him or her an apple or truffle since it is also National Truffle Day.

National Teacher Appreciation Day is celebrated on the Tuesday of the first full week of May.

This year that happens to be May 2.

First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt championed National Teacher Day back in 1953 as a way to honor teachers.

Educators with the National Education Association solidified the date with a vote.

Meanwhile, the National Parent Teacher Association established the entire first full week of May as National Teacher Appreciation Week.

