Cleveland, Texas mass shooting suspect arrested

By CNN
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUT AND SHOOT, TX. (KGNS) - The man wanted in connection to five murders near Cleveland, Texas is in custody.

Video shows officers escorting a man identified as Francisco Oropesa from a home in the nearby town of Cut and Shoot.

An anonymous tip led to the arrest and officials say at least four others have also been arrested in connection to Oropesa’s arrest.

This includes Oropesa’s domestic partner to the home, which is associated with one of his family members.

She’s charged with helping hide Oropesa.

A friend of Oropesa could also face charges for aiding and abetting but he was arrested for drug possession.

Police say Oropesa is responsible for the shooting deaths of five family members, including a 9-year-old child.

He’s facing five counts of murder and is expected to face a judge this morning for a bond hearing.

