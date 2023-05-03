Shop Local
Ruthe B Cowl Rehab center to hold raffle fundraiser

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local rehabilitation center is asking for the community to help support its center simply by purchasing a raffle ticket.

The Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center is the only non-profit outpatient facility that provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, treatments and counseling in Laredo and surrounding communities.

The center relies heavily on fundraisers to keep their services going and to be able to acquire new equipment.

The center will be hosting its ‘Hope, Health and Healing Raffle’ which will take place on Thursday, May 25 at 12 p.m. live on Facebook.

Tickets are $100 but there are big prizes including a Las Vegas getaway, a seven day stay in Orlando, Florida, dinner and drinks at the country club, a $500 shopping spree at Joe Brand and much more.

You can purchase tickets at the center located at 1220 N Malinche Avenue.

For more information, call 956-722-2431.

