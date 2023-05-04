Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Celebrate all things Star Wars on May the Fourth

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thursday is a day to celebrate all things Star Wars because it is “May the Fourth”, as in “May the force be with you.

While there are already more movies, TV shows, and books than anyone can possibly read about the spectacular adventures of the Jedi and Sith.

This “May the Fourth” Disney Plus decided to add even more tales to its belt.

One such adventure is “Young Jedi Adventures” and set in the “High Republic” era, as Jedi younglings explore the galaxy and learn the ways of the force.

“Star Wars: Visions, Volume Two” on Disney-Plus features new short films made by nine different animation studios from around the world, each telling a new “Star Wars” story in their own way.

So whether you love the original trilogy, the prequels or the spin-off shows, be sure to binge your favorites on May the Fourth!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Alfredo Santana Loza, 22
Laredo Police confirm detainee escaped custody after councilmember addresses incident
File photo: UISD
Show some love to educators on National Teacher Appreciation Day
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Power outage reported in south Laredo

Latest News

Accident reported on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20
Victim robbed at knifepoint on San Dario, police say
Victim robbed at knifepoint on San Dario, police say
Shots fired at Laredo park
Gun goes off during fight at Laredo Park