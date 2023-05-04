Celebrate all things Star Wars on May the Fourth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thursday is a day to celebrate all things Star Wars because it is “May the Fourth”, as in “May the force be with you.

While there are already more movies, TV shows, and books than anyone can possibly read about the spectacular adventures of the Jedi and Sith.

This “May the Fourth” Disney Plus decided to add even more tales to its belt.

One such adventure is “Young Jedi Adventures” and set in the “High Republic” era, as Jedi younglings explore the galaxy and learn the ways of the force.

“Star Wars: Visions, Volume Two” on Disney-Plus features new short films made by nine different animation studios from around the world, each telling a new “Star Wars” story in their own way.

So whether you love the original trilogy, the prequels or the spin-off shows, be sure to binge your favorites on May the Fourth!

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.