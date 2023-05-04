Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredoans gather for National Day of Prayer

Laredoans gather for National Day of Prayer
Laredoans gather for National Day of Prayer(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials and members of the community gathered at the front steps of City Hall, all in the name of faith.

National Day of Prayer, which is observed every first Thursday of May invites people of all faiths to pray for the nation.

Members from different places of worship including Laredo Church of the Crossroads, La Casa de Mi Padre, and Emmanuel Church took part in the celebration.

Pastor Jose Renteria believes that a frequency of prayer is a continuing display of God’s power.

“Prayer changes me first and then as we continue to pray we pull down strongholds of the enemy that is coming against our cities,” said Pastor Renteria. “Look at all the problems, everything that is happening around our nation, and we believe in the power of prayer, and when we pray we come to the presence of God and we believe that God listens to his people.”

National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Alfredo Santana Loza, 22
Laredo Police confirm detainee escaped custody after councilmember addresses incident
Police investigating shots fired call at south Laredo park
Gun goes off during fight at Laredo Park
File photo: UISD
Show some love to educators on National Teacher Appreciation Day
Power outage reported in south Laredo

Latest News

City of Laredo in need of volunteers for Sister Cities Festival
Accident reported on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20
Celebrate all things Star Wars on May the Fourth
Celebrate all things Star Wars on May the Fourth