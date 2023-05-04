Laredoans gather for National Day of Prayer

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials and members of the community gathered at the front steps of City Hall, all in the name of faith.

National Day of Prayer, which is observed every first Thursday of May invites people of all faiths to pray for the nation.

Members from different places of worship including Laredo Church of the Crossroads, La Casa de Mi Padre, and Emmanuel Church took part in the celebration.

Pastor Jose Renteria believes that a frequency of prayer is a continuing display of God’s power.

“Prayer changes me first and then as we continue to pray we pull down strongholds of the enemy that is coming against our cities,” said Pastor Renteria. “Look at all the problems, everything that is happening around our nation, and we believe in the power of prayer, and when we pray we come to the presence of God and we believe that God listens to his people.”

National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.