Last chance to pick up prom attire from LISD and UISD clothing programs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - High school seniors who are looking to go to prom in style still have an opportunity to pick up some fresh new threads, but the clock is ticking.

Laredo I.S.D. “Belle of the Ball” and United ISD’s Glass Slipper program will be providing formal outfits for prom.

Both programs have new and used prom attire available such as dresses in various sizes and colors, as well as tuxedos for men.

Martin High School’s prom will take place this Friday.

If your son or daughter would like to pick up some prom apparel, Friday is the last day to do so.

If your child is at one of the LISD schools, you can call 956-273-1000 to pick up an outfit and if your child is at UISD schools, you can call 956-473-6201 or visit the resource center boutique for parents at 4906 Zapata Highway.

